HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico voters overwhelmingly passed a $514 million bond that will help the county pay for much-needed investments in the county’s public facilities.

As of 8:30 p.m., 91 of 97 precincts have reported, and over 83% of voters favored passing each of the four bond referendums, with the public safety bond receiving the highest support at ~89%.

Key priorities for the county included public safety, drainage, parks and, of course, schools, which made up two-thirds of the proposed debt.

The total amount for each category in the bond proposal was:

The debt won’t hit Henrico’s balance sheet all at once. Instead, the county will issue the debt over the next six years as it begins work on the projects outlined in the proposal.