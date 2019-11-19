Voting open for 2020-21 Henrico County schools calendar options

Live Now
Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Attention Henrico parents! It’s time to cast your vote for the 2020-21 Henrico County school calendar.

After three community meetings, HCPS announced they have settled on two choices. The calendar versions “both seek to accomplish a variety of ends, such as a post-Labor-Day start; planning, clerical and professional learning time for teachers; and observance of religious holidays.”

Based on the voting, the committee will recommend a version to the school board.

Version A highlights (2020-21):
 • First Day of school: Sept. 8.
• Winter Break: Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Friday, Jan. 1 (return to school Jan. 4).
• Spring Break: April 5-9 (encompasses Easter).
• Last day of school: June 18.
• Four half days for students: Jan. 29, Feb. 15, April 2 and June 18.
• Six student holidays: Sept. 28 (Yom Kippur), Nov. 2 (parent-teacher conferences), Nov. 3 (Election Day), Nov. 13 (Diwali), March 12, and May 13 (Eid al-Fitr).

Version B highlights (2020-21):
 • First Day of School: Sept. 8.
• Winter Break: Monday, Dec. 21 – Friday, Jan. 1 (return to school Jan. 4).
• Spring Break: April 5-9 (encompasses Easter).
• Last day of school: June 18.
• Five half-days for students: Jan. 29, Feb. 15, March 12, April 2 and June 18.
• Four student holidays: Sept. 28 (Yom Kippur), Nov. 3 (Election Day), Nov. 13 (Diwali) and May 13 (Eid al-Fitr).

Note: Student holidays and half days are also clerical or professional learning days for teachers.

Vote for your preferred calendar version here.

