VSP: Dominican scammers try to extort Henrico family

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 27-year-old Henrico resident notified Virginia State Police about a series of text messages threatening his family’s livelihood over the weekend.

The man told VSP he received several texts containing information from his family including, names, ages, photos, addresses (past and current), phone numbers (past and current).

The texts also demanded he pay $1,500 or his family would be attacked.

Although the number had a 757 area code, VSP’s high tech crime division tracked the scammer’s origins to the Dominican Republic.

VSP said all the information that was sent to the man was available on public websites and social media.

“Don’t fall victim to such scams – never send money or gift cards to unknown persons or organizations, VSP said. “Don’t respond back to such texts.”

If you receive texts, authorities said you should do the following: