HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is speaking out in support of his brother, who is currently sitting in a Henrico jail after he said he defended himself against a pair of unruly customers on Halloween night while working at a Waffle House.

Marcus Taylor said that a woman came into the restaurant, located off of Williamsburg Road in eastern Henrico, got upset about her order and started arguing with his brother, 25-year-old Tywanta Taylor. She left the restaurant but later came back with a man, who began arguing with Tywanta as well.

“He made a fuss, tried to fight my brother, went back outside, got his gun, went around the building, banging on the doors, trying to get inside and everything,” said Marcus. “And then he went outside. I mean, he went to the front, he shot into the glass and my brother ducked [and] shot back.”

Marcus said Tywanta and the man exchanged gunfire and the man was struck in the face. The man then left the area to be treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Henrico County Division of Police.

Police later arrested Tywanta and charged him with several crimes, including malicious shooting in an occupied building.

Henrico Police told 8News they are still working to determine who fired first and whether this was a case of self-defense on Tywanta’s part. Police also said that there may be charges for the other people involved but they are not currently searching for any of them.

Marcus said that this outcome is unfair for Tywanta because he believes that the other man fired first and that Tywanta’s gun, which he owns legally, was used that night in self-defense.

“You have the right to defend yourself. And in that case, I don’t think the right is any more defensible than the fact that this man had a weapon,” said Marcus. “You had intent, you came to his job with an intent. This man was at work.”

8News reached out to Waffle House asking for surveillance video and a comment on the situation, a spokesperson said they could provide give either at this time.