The Henrico Humane Society is partnering with Henrico County Recreation and Parks (Photo: Henrico County)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Want to walk your dog for a good cause? The Bark in the Park Dog Walk will allow you to do just that!

Proceeds from the event, which is hosted by the Henrico Humane Society and Henrico County Division of Recreation and Parks, will support animals in the care of the humane society.

Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Short Pump Park, according to a spokesperson for the Henrico Humane Society. The 2 kilometer, or 1 mile dog walk starts at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

In addition to the walk, guests will enjoy local vendors, dog contests, face-painting and inflatables for children.

“Our goal is to raise $15,000 through the dog walk and fundraising efforts of individual supporters raising money on their own,” said Melissa Golden, volunteer manager and event organizer.

“Proceeds from the event will offset the cost of expensive medical care or behavior rehabilitation for the animals we rescue that are sick or have been neglected,” Golden said.

Organizers said all pets must be leashed, vaccinated and at least four months old to participate. Retractable leashes are strongly discouraged because they can be dangerous to pets and people around them, the humane society said.

Although the event is free, the humane society raises money through the dog walk fee, which is $15 for one adult registration or $20 for two. Kids between 6 and 12 years of age are free.

Walkers can register online until Friday, Sept. 29 at the Henrico Humane Society’s website.