Walk-up vaccination events coming to Henrico middle schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced it is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Health to offer walk-up vaccination clinics this summer.

These clinics will be for students ages 12 and up. They will be offering COVID-19 vaccines along with tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, HPV and meningococcal virus shots.

HPCS said TDaP and meningococcal virus vaccines are required for students entering seventh grade and meningococcal virus vaccines are required for students entering 12th grade. However, the HPV and coronavirus vaccines are offered as a convenience but not required.

Here are the dates for the upcoming vaccination clinics:

Wednesday, June 30 from 9-11 a.m. Brookland Middle School on 9200 Lydell Drive Tuckahoe Middle School on 9000 Three Chopt Road

Wednesday, July 7 from 9-11 a.m.) Elko Middle School (5901 Elko Road, Sandston, Va.)

Wednesday, July 21 from 9-11 a.m. Brookland Middle School on 9200 Lydell Drive Tuckahoe Middle School on 9000 Three Chopt Road

Wednesday, July 28 from 9-11 a.m. Elko Middle School on 5901 Elko Road



Parents and guardians will need to sign a student consent form for their children to be vaccinated. They will be available at the clinics and online here.

You can find more information about these events online here.