HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Whether you’re a novice grower or a proud plant parent looking to expand your inventory, look no further. These Henrico horticulture students have you covered.

A large assortment of student-grown plants will be made available for purchase April 25-28 at two Henrico schools. Ranging in price from $1.50 to 16, the prices will be hard to beat.

“The sales will feature a large selection of student-grown flowers, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets at terrific prices,” a spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools said. “Both sales will feature selections of native plants to help turn your garden into a haven for pollinators and other wildlife.”

Advanced Career Education Center at Hermitage Spring Plant Sale

Where: 8301 Hungary Spring Road, Advanced Career Education Center at Hermitage

8301 Hungary Spring Road, Advanced Career Education Center at Hermitage When: April 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional Information: This sale will include a variety of annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs and native plants

Advanced Career Education Center at Virginia Randolph Spring Plant Sale

Where: 2204 Mountain Road, Advanced Career Education Center at Virginia Randolph

2204 Mountain Road, Advanced Career Education Center at Virginia Randolph When: April 27 and 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

April 27 and 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional Information: Find a variety of summer vegetables, herbs, annuals and perennials, and native plants. Culinary students will be selling food and drinks on both days from 11:30 to 1:30 and masonry students will be selling concrete garden pieces.

Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted for both sales.