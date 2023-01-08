HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you have a bachelor’s degree and are interested in teaching? Henrico County Public Schools is hosting an information session this month on how you can become a licensed Virginia teacher.

The informational session will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fairfield Area Library, located 1401 N. Laburnum Avenue.

Anyone interested must register by Wednesday, Jan. 11. The online registration form can be found here.

Licensure programs like this are one part of a larger effort to equip the state with more teachers. Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration launched the “Become a Teacher,” campaign in October during state-wide teacher vacancies. The goal of the campaign is to lower barriers to teacher licensures, including making it easier for military veterans, people with non-teaching degrees and teachers licensed in other states to get licensure in Virginia.