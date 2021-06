HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Construction is underway for Henrico County’s new firehouse.

Firehouse 20 will be one story and nearly 14 thousand square feet big and located on Staples Mill Road. The new building will also boast four drive-thru bays for fire trucks and other vehicles.

Construction started in December 2020, and the firehouse is estimated to open in Spring 2022.

You can learn more about the project online here.