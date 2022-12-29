HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the new year approaches, Virginians and millions of others across the country are setting goals for 2023. The case was no different with students at Henrico County Public Schools.

When asked to share their goals for next year, students had a variety of answers, from getting good grades and doing more for the community to not fighting as much with their siblings — and even trying pineapple on pizza!

Watch the video below to listen to what goals Henrico students are setting for the new year. What are some of your resolutions for 2023? Sound off on our Facebook post!

Video credit: Henrico County Public Schools / Facebook.