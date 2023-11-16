HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break has caused a shutdown at Staples Mill Road in western Henrico County.

All lanes of Staples Mill Road are currently closed near West Broad Street as crews work to repair the water main. A detour is directing traffic along Libbie Avenue and Bethlehem Road.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has initiated road repairs and expects roads to reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News



Courtesy: Henrico County Police

Currently, no customers have experienced loss in water service however, Henrico DPU says some may experience reduced pressure.