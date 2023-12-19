HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities (DPU) reports a significant water main break in Varina has led to road closures and school closures as crews work to make repairs.

The break was first reported by DPU around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19. As a result of the break, a portion of Messer Road has been closed along with three nearby schools:

John Rolfe Middle

Varina High

George F. Baker Elementary

All schools will be closed for the entire duration of the day. Families will receive an update from school officials once repairs are complete.

“Nearby residents also may experience low pressure,” a DPU spokesperson said. “The Department of Public Utilities will provide bottled water to affected customers.”

A detour has been established that will direct traffic around the Messer work zone via Willson Road, South Laburnum Avenue and New Market Road.

At this time, DPU expects water service will be restored by 6 p.m.