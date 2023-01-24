HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently at the scene of a water main break that has caused a road in Henrico County to be closed.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Henrico County Police Division reported that a section of Dabney Road — between Racrete Road and Par Street — had been closed.

According to police, the water main break has made the road impassable. The Henrico Department of Public Utilities is currently working to fix the water break.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed, at this time.

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

