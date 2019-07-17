Water main break closes Henrico road, impacting nearby residents

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The southbound lane of Hungary Spring Road, between West Broad Street and Prestwick Road, is closed due to a water main break.

According to the Henrico County Dept. of Public Utilities (DPU), the water service for a number of residents and businesses in the area has been disrupted Wednesday afternoon. The residents of the Williamsburg Park Apartments have been impacted and the DPU has provided bottled water to those affected.

It is unclear when the water service will be restored in the area, according to DPU.

