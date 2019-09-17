Water main break closes multiple roads in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break will close multiple roads in Henrico County until further notice.

“Foxcroft Road at Three Chopt Road through Chowan Road is closed as well as Forest Avenue between Franklin Farms Drive and Discovery Drive due to a water main break,” Henrico Police Lt. Matthew Pecka told 8News.

Drivers should use Parham Road and Patterson Road in the meantime, police said. It is unclear when the repairs for the water main break will be complete.

