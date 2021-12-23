Water main break damages roadway on Lauderdale Drive in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break has occurred in Henrico this morning, according to Henrico Police.

Around 5 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the 2100 block of Lauderdale Drive to investigate reports of the water main break.

Once officers arrived, they noticed damaged areas in the roadway on the northbound lanes of Lauderdale Drive from John Rolfe Parkway — extending north to Cambridge Drive.

The break will impact the residential corridors on both sides of Lauderdale Drive, according to police.

Public utilities has been notified with repair personnel on the way.

On Tuesday of this week, crews battled a fire in the Tuckahoe Village Recreation Association pool building that was near Lauderdale Drive.