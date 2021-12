HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break in a Henrico County neighborhood has flooded a street in front of homes this morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive for calls of a water main break.

The situation is ongoing, according to police, and will impact morning traffic on Glen Gary Drive in between Rutgers Drive and Glen Gary Circle.

Henrico County Public Utilities is working on repairs as needed.