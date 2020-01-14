Water main break in Henrico County cuts service for dozens of customers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break near Cambridge Drive and Poplar Forest Drive in Henrico County has cut service for at least 50 customers in the area on Tuesday.

Henrico County’s Department of Public Utilities told 8News a contractor is currently working to repair the break and expects all water service in the area to be restored before midnight.

The Lexington Court nursing home and Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center are both in the area, but DPU says service has already been restored to the rehabilitation center.

DPU is providing bottled water to customers affected.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: