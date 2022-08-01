HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in the Oakview area of Henrico County are experiencing low pressure due to a water main break near Oakview Avenue.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., Henrico County Government made a Facebook post that read, “The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities is working to isolate a water main break near Oakview Avenue. A contractor hit a 12-inch main in the area.”

No clear information about the number of customers and households affected by the break was available as of 4 p.m., though Will Jones, Henrico County public relations specialist said officials would update the county’s social media accounts and send advisories when more information became available.

“Henrico’s Department of Public Works is working to isolate the break,” Jones said.

Jones did not have the exact time of the break, but for Mountain Road resident Carmen Molina, the break meant low water pressure in her home two-and-a-half miles north of the break, at 2 p.m. Molina reported a trickle of water coming out of her tap. Her sister who resides on Ackley Avenue was also taken by surprise by the affects of the low pressure as the lack of water put a stop to her wash cycle while doing a load of laundry.