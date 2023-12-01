HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break near Staples Mill Road has caused closures and delays as crews work to make repairs.

The water main break was first reported by Henrico County around 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

According to authorities, Staple Mill Road’s right and center northbound lanes have been closed from Thalbro Street to Park Lane. Southbound lanes remain open.

“No known water service impacts or estimate for when the lanes may reopen,” a spokesperson with Henrico County said.

This news follows a similar water main break that occurred on Staples Mill Road near Libbie Avenue and Bethlehem Road on Thursday, Nov. 16. This break was not repaired until Saturday, Nov. 18.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.