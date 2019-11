HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police and public utilities are on the scene of a water main break near Willow Lawn.

12 businesses are without water because of the break.

🚨WOAH! Huge water main break on Broad Street right by Willow Lawn Shopping Center. Right now, the left lane is closed as crews try to shut off the water. Crews say they’re not sure when this will be cleared up – TAKE PRECAUTION if you’re headed this way. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/OZy4BlzYqC — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) November 4, 2019

Traffic will be reduced to one or two travel lanes eastbound on West Broad Street between Willow Lawn Drive and Staples Mill Road through the morning commute. You should try to avoid the area if possible.