Water main break on Church Road causing flooding, damage to roadway in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police responded to a water main break on Church Road between Bywater Drive and Wilde Lake Drive.

Upon arrival, officers identified significant roadway damage on eastbound Church Road just east of Wilde Lake Drive.

The water main break is impacting road conditions due to freezing temperatures, as well as water pressure to residential and apartment communities in the area.

Public utilities were contacted and advised of the situation and are on the way to evaluate the damages and make repairs, according to HPD.

Henrico Police are remaining on scene at Church Road to assist with road closures.