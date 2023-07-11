HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break in Henrico County’s West End is currently causing delays for morning commuters.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, June 10, the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities reported that a portion of North Parham Road would be closed due to a water main break.

Initially, traffic was detoured around the work zone via Prince Henry Drive, Elvin Cosby Way and Dixon Powers Drive. However, around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, it was announced that a detour was in place and eastbound traffic was being diverted at Hungary Springs Road instead.

Crews originally estimated that repairs would be complete by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, they are now expecting work will continue until noon. The closed portion of Parham Road is expected to reopen by 6 p.m.

“At this time, DPU expects some service impacts, including to a dialysis center, and is contacting the residential and business customers that are impacted,” a spokesperson with the county said.

