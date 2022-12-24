HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers should try to avoid Parham Road near the Beverly Hills Shopping Center because of a water main break that Henrico police said will impact traffic on Saturday “for an unknown amount of time.”

Police said officers identified a “significant” water main break on the southbound lanes of Parham Road, south of Patterson Avenue at the entrance of the Beverly Hills Shopping Center, early Saturday morning.

Photo courtesy of the Henrico County Police Department

“This situation will impact morning and holiday traffic for an unknown amount of time,” Henrico police wrote in a press release just after 6 a.m. “We are asking the motoring public to try to avoid the area if possible.”

Stay with 8News for updates.