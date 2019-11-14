Water main break prompts closure of W. Broad Street lane in Henrico

1  of  8
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break in Henrico County has closed a portion of West Broad Street on Thursday.

According to the county’s department of public utilities, the water main break will keep the right westbound lane of Broad Street, in the area of Bethlehem Road and Emerywood Parkway, closed until further notice.

“Crews are working to avoid or delay additional lane closures,” Henrico County Department of Public Utilities said Thursday afternoon. “The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities has not yet determined whether water service will be disrupted or when repairs will allow traffic to return to normal.”

