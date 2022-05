HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police Department is alerting the public about a water main break at Hungary Road and Laurel Pine Drive.

All westbound lanes of Hungary Road will be shut down and one eastbound lane of the road will also be shut down.

Public Utilities has arrived and is assessing the damages. The situation is expected to impact traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell Road.

Drivers are urged to used alternate routes for morning commutes.