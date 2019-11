A water main break is re-routing traffic on Lakeside Avenue in Henrico County morning.

The break occurred at 5816 Lakeside Avenue, near Spruce Street. Both southbound lanes of the road have been shutdown, and traffic is being routed onto Parkside Avenue, Hermitage Road, Dumbarton Road and back to Lakeside Ave.

An 8News crew at the scene found water spilling across the road. We’re told the road will be closed until at least 1 p.m.

The water main broke because of the cold weather and old pipes. pic.twitter.com/wcvvfdxgJf — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) November 1, 2019

Stay with 8News for updates