HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break in the west end of Henrico County has prompted crews to work to make repairs.

The Henrico County Police Division reported the break — which is located at the corner of Cambridge Drive and Lauderdale Drive — shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

Crews with the Department of Public Utilities are currently working to make repairs.



(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division)

According to police, Cambridge Drive from Lauderdale to Gayton Road is closed.

“If possible, please avoid the area as crews work to repair the break,” said a police spokesperson. “This section of the road is anticipated to be closed for a majority of the day.”

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.