Water main breaks on Lauderdale Drive in Henrico County causing detours

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are advising drivers to use alternate routes this morning after two water main breaks were reported on Lauderdale Drive.

The first is Lauderdale Drive northbound in between Francis Drake Drive and Gayton Road. Officers are on the scene blocking all northbound traffic until signs are posted. Traffic is being detoured down Ridgefield Parkway to Gayton Road.

The second water main break on Lauderdale Drive northbound at John Rolfe Parkway. Detour signs have been posted and traffic is being detoured down John Rolfe Parkway to Gayton Road.

Stay with us for updates.