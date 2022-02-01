Water restored Tuesday evening to customers impacted by water main break

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Water was restored to customers impacted by the early morning water main break on Church Road in Henrico County by Tuesday evening, according to Public Utilities Director Bentley Chan.

A water main break that happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday yielded a partial road closure on Church Road, blocking traffic between Bywater and Wilde Lake Drive, as crews worked for several hours on repairs.

Henrico Police initially responded to the area and identified significant roadway damage. The water pressure appeared to have wiped away part of the road after a pipe burst.

Chan told 8News that this is not particularly uncommon, especially between Thanksgiving and the end of February or early March. Although he said that the county’s pipes are below the frost level, drastic changes in temperature can put pressure on the pipes as the the ground makes slight movements. Chan noted that there have already been roughly 30 such instances in Henrico County this year.

Tuesday’s water main break impacted the water supply for about 35 customers, including Marcus Floyd.

“I realized it around 7 o’clock in the morning. The water wasn’t working at all,” he said. “It was really low at first. It was sputtering, and then, it just stopped.”

Crews could be seen digging Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. Chan said that they were trying to get to the pipe to determine how it had split and what repairs would be necessary.

Around 2:15 p.m., Chan confirmed that the pipe had split, and that a roughly 15-foot section would need to be cut for repairs.

“I haven’t had water at all for the past several hours,” Floyd said. “Does extra work need to be put into making sure something like this doesn’t happen again, because I know it’s not just an inconvenience for me, but to other people, as well. Just want to make sure everyone’s able to get to their day and do the things that they need to do.”

Chan said that work was expected to continue on the pipe and surrounding road late into Tuesday night, and possibly even into Wednesday morning.

Even after work concludes, drivers and pedestrians are asked to be mindful of any water that might have frozen as temperatures dropped.