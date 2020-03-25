“We are in this together”: Henrico County to buy food from locally-owned restaurants for first responders

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County wants to make sure restaurants stay afloat during this coronavirus pandemic. That’s why they will be buying meals from local restaurants to feed first responders.

To support locally owned restaurants, caterers and related businesses during this most difficult time, Henrico and the Henrico County Economic Development Authority are launching an initiative to purchase meals for on-duty county employees who are working the front lines of the response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.” HENRICO COUNTY

Restaurants who are interested in being part of this initiative are encouraged to fill out this application.

The initiative will start late this week and will provide meals for on-duty personnel.