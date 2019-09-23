‘We know she’s at peace’: Henrico woman killed in officer-involved shooting laid to rest

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Family and friends of Gay Ellen Plack gathered together Sunday in Henrico to celebrate the life of the 57-year-old.

“I don’t want her to be remembered for the way in which she died,” Bob Bostock, Plack’s older brother told 8News Sunday. “We want her remembered for the way in which she lived. That’s the most important thing.”

Bostock says it’s been an emotional week, and says he still has a lot of unanswered questions.

“There are so many better ways they could’ve handled this thing than they did, I think,” Bostock said. “We don’t know how long it took them to call the EMS after she was shot. We don’t even know how long it took them to get her to the hospital.”

Henrico Police responded to the 2900 block of Huntwick Court Tuesday for a wellness check. Once inside, police say Plack charged an officer while holding an ax. Henrico police chief said officers had no other choice but to use deadly force.

“Under the circumstances the officers were confronted with a situation in which they really had no other option,” Henrico police chief Humberto Cardounel said in a video addressing the situation.

Bostock says he questioned why other precautions weren’t taken first.

“Why didn’t they call some mental health folks to come and help? Somebody who could’ve talked to her.”

He says his family is now looking towards the future.

“We know she’s at peace. This has been a very emotional few days. Starting tomorrow, I think a lot of us are going to be really focusing on how we can encourage police to take a look at how they handle cases like this.”

Police say the case remains under investigation.

