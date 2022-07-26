HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For families across Central Virginia, now is the time to gear up for the new school year, and West Broad Village is holding two events to help parents and students prepare.

West Broad Village in Glen Allen is hosting two back-to-school events in August to help students, parents and teachers welcome the approaching academic year.

First, families will get a chance to enjoy a free end-of-summer bash on Aug. 20 featuring carnival games, face painting, DIY art craft, balloon animals, a live DJ and more. There will also be a space at the event for book swaps, where attendees can bring books to donate or exchange. The three-hour party begins at 3 p.m.

West Broad Village is also hosting a school supply drive that will run for the entire month of August. Families will be able to donate school supplies at the West Broad Village’s location on Old Brick Road near Gather. Donations will go toward the We Are The Youth nonprofit for children in the community who are in need. Those interested in donating are encouraged to give notebooks, pens, pencils, Post-its, construction paper and art supplies.

More information is available on the West Broad Village’s website.