West Broad Village shops prep for Small Business Saturday

SHORT PUMP, Va. (WRIC) — Before you grab the phone and load up your online shopping cart this holiday season, West Broad Village retailers are hoping you’ll think, shop and buy local. On Black Friday, retailers there were prepping for Small Business Saturday.

Transitions Float Studio is among the shops hoping to cash in on community support this Saturday. The shop not only offers float therapy but has a salt cave. Consumers can buy a gift certificate or wellness credits and give the gift of health.

“It has really, really great benefits for upper respiratory issues, sinus related issues, allergies,” said owner Dan Jenkins. He says there’s even reports of salt treatments helping those who struggle with snoring.

A look inside the salt cave at Transitions Float Studio at West Broad Village shops. Photo: Kerri O’Brien/8News

While it was quiet Black Friday at West Broad Village in Short Pump, Jenkins is counting on heavy foot traffic Saturday. He’s slashing prices in preparation.

“So, for Shop Small Business Saturday, we’re running are deepest discounts of the year,” said Jenkins.

From wellness services to pottery, to gifts that pamper, West Broad Village promises small stores with big options. Shops like Ironworks, a men’s grooming and supply company offered everything from natural soaps to beard oils and balms.

Customers can also pick up a gift certificate for a proper trim or facial.

The shops at West Broad Village are prepared for Small Business Saturday. Photo: Kerri O’Brien/8News

Support local coffee shops like Color Wheel Coffee at West Broad Village on Small Business Saturday. Photo: Kerri O’Brien/8News

Ironworks at West Broad Village is offering plenty of discounts on products for Small Business Saturday. Photo: Kerri O’Brien/8News

“West Broad Village has a great diverse offering in terms of services, shopping and food,” said Jenkins.

Will and Brianna Libby, the owners of Color Wheel Coffee, hope to keep keeps customers caffeinated and warm while they shop Saturday.

“We’re hoping to see just a lot of people walking through. There’s a bunch of great local businesses in this strip,” Will Libby said.

Color Wheel Coffees also has a line of merchandise including t-shirts and beanies. Brianna Libby added, “We have a holiday blend. It has notes of a candied fruit, spice and the nuts.”

Supply chain shortages have been a struggle for the small retailers this year. Packaging has been the biggest problem for Color Wheel Coffee.

“We don’t really have the capital, just stockpile a whole bunch of stuff. So, when all of a sudden you have to buy things 2, 3, 4 months in advance it becomes a little difficult.”

Retailers say it’s all the more reason to show your local store some love this holiday season. Most of the shops at West Broad Village are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.