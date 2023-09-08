HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Henrico County’s West End will be closed for around five weeks so that renovations can be made.

According to a release from Virginia DMV, the office located at 9237 Quioccasin Road in western Henrico will close from noon on Saturday, Sept. 9 until Monday, Oct. 16.

The office will be closed so that the department can complete several renovation projects, including new paint, new indoor and outdoor lights, updated restrooms, new counters and two new service windows.

DMV customers who normally visit this office are encouraged to visit the DMV’s website to see if the service they need completed can be done online, or visit the Richmond DMV office at 2300 West Broad Street.