HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After being closed in early September for renovations, the West Henrico DMV Customer Service Center will reopen next week.

On Monday, Oct. 16, the center located at 9237 Quioccasin Road will be reopened.

According to DMV, improvements to the office include an expanded countertop design with two additional service windows, interior paint, new interior and exterior LED lighting and updated restrooms.

If you are a customer wishing to visit in person, you can make an appointment or stop by during office hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.