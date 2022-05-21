HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for some family fun but worried about the possibility of record-breaking temperatures? Here are three splash parks in Henrico that will serve as a great summer activity for the kids.

Short Pump Park

This park offers other activities as well, including athletic fields, picnic facilities, a dog house, and a historic two-room schoolhouse from 1902. More information on the park can be found here.

Short Pump Park is located at 3401 Pump Road and the spray park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Twin Hickory Park & Recreation Center

Other activities offered by the park include a walking trail, a picnic area and shelter, a playground and private rental space. More information on the park can be found here.

Twin Hickory Park & Recreation Center is located at 5011 Twin Hickory Road and the spray park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Duncroft Castle Point Park

This park also offers disc golf, a walking trail, a picnic shelter and other sports facilities. For more information on this park, visit the website here.

Duncroft Castle Point Park is located at 4901 Francistown Road and the spray park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Henrico County’s spray park guidelines to keep in mind:

Children must be supervised at all times.

Swim diapers are required if necessary.

Climbing on water features is prohibited.

Pets are not permitted.

Running, skating, and cycling are not permitted.

Food, drinks, glass containers, and smoking are prohibited.

Swimwear and water shoes are recommended.