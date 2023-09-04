HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An escaped inmate with a violent criminal past has now been on the run, undetected, for more than three weeks.

As Central Virginia nears the one month benchmark since a Greensville Correctional Center inmate — Naseem Roulack — escaped custody while seeking medical care in Henrico, the community has been left wondering where he could be now.

Investigators have continued to repeatedly provide the same answer — that this investigation is “ongoing.” But many residents have been asking questions, like whether or not the escaped inmate is still a threat and where he may be.

One of the most recent updates the community has received came about a week after Roulack escaped when we learned a Richmond man found what is believed to be the inmate’s abandoned hospital gown in his home.

“He’s out there somewhere and he has the keys to the house. Well he did,” the man said.

That resident’s home is located less than a mile from Bon Secours Saint Mary’s Hospital in Henrico, where the escaped inmate fled while seeking medical treatment.

The incident was met with urgency. Shortly after the escape, Virginia State Police representative Corinne Geller shared an initial response.

“At this time we have no reason to believe he’s armed,” Geller said. “However, he is serving time for malicious wounding. Of course we ask anyone not to approach him.”

About a week after Roulack’s escape, the U.S. Marshals Service stepped up the search by offering a $5,000 reward for useful information.

Officials said Roulack is 5’8″ in height, weighs about 225 pounds, and has multiple tattoos including one on his right cheek that says “Cut throat.”

8News previously spoke with security expert Mike Jones for insight.

“Someone with a desire to escape will spend hours trying to figure out the system,” Jones explained.

8News asked all involved agencies for updates on what is being done to amp up search efforts.

In an email, Virginia State Police reiterated what we last heard — that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact them.

In a previous case of escaped inmates, back in April, two inmates escaped Piedmont Regional Jail, which launched another multi-jurisdictional search. Those inmates were found within about one week. During that timeframe, one inmate was able to travel to Mexico before he was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.