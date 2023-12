HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two firehouses in Henrico County — Regency Firehouse 9 and Gayton Firehouse 13 — are decked out with holiday decorations. But which do you think has the best display?

County residents can vote for their favorite display until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Survey Hero’s website.

The Henrico County Fire Department said the results will be announced on social media Friday, Jan. 5.

Gayton Firehouse 13 in Henrico County (Photo: Henrico County Fire Department)

Regency Firehouse 9 in Henrico County (Photo: Henrico County Fire Department)

Regency Firehouse 9 won the vote in 2022, according to officials.