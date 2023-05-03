HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Questions still remain about a police chase Tuesday afternoon that ended with a cement truck crashed and the driver shot by police.

Henrico police said just before 5 p.m., Richmond officers chased a cement truck into Henrico, before the truck crashed near Deane and Rodney Roads. Then, police say, a Richmond officer shot the man who was driving the truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains as of Wednesday afternoon. No officers were hurt during the incident; however, details about the moments leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

8news reached out to both Richmond and Henrico police for answers, but were told those details are still under investigation.

“Henrico Police is working in collaboration with the Richmond Police Department regarding this

incident,” said Henrico County Chief of Police Eric D. English. “Currently, the Division is overseeing two separate investigations – the crash and the shooting (officer-involved). Our detectives will continue to investigate these cases diligently and thoroughly.”

Tuesday’s officer involved shooting marks the third time a Richmond officer has shot someone in 33 days.

On March 31, Richmond police shot and killed James Talbert after video showed him firing a shot at police in the city’s northside.

Then, on April 23, officers shot a man who they claim approached them with a knife after a crash.

When asked if the latest shooting was justified, Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said he could not comment on the ongoing investigation, adding that a comment could interfere with operations.

8news then asked about morale in the department, but have not heard back.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Noah at (804) 501-5581.