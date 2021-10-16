Why was the Walmart on Nine Mile Road evacuated and on lockdown?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police received multiple calls on Saturday afternoon for a man entering the Walmart on Nine Mile Road with a long rifle.

On scene, officers initially witnessed customers running out of the store and received a report that shots had been fired.

The first officer learned quickly that no shots had actually been fired and the individual with the alleged long rifle had not been assaultive or made any threats.

The establishment was on lockdown while officers cleared the building and verified there were no threats.

Police are still working to determine if the man was in possession of a gun in the first place.

The incident is still under investigation and officers will keep a presence in the area throughout the evening.