‘Wide variety’ of summer internships in the plans for Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With many high school students seeking opportunities to bolster their resumes and explore different career paths, Henrico County is preparing an extensive internship program for the summer.

Opportunities to find internships have been limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Henrico County.

The program will offer work opportunities for pay and course credit, and the county expects to offer positions with multiple departments while already posting the options online.

Per Henrico County:

Internships already posted or planned for the summer include positions with the Victim/Witness Assistance, Energy Management, and Community Corrections programs, as well as the Department of Finance, Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services, and the Department of Public Utilities’ Water Reclamation Facility and Wastewater Treatment Plant. Additional internships will be posted as plans are finalized.

The number of internships for the summer is not finalized by the county as of yet but spring plans are in development with applications closing in late February through mid-March for internships beginning in May.



