This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Nov. 18. (TSA photo)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg woman was cited by police after being caught with an unloaded handgun in her carry-on bag.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said TSA officers found the gun on Friday, Nov. 18, when the woman’s bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. Airport police were called, who then confiscated the gun and cited the woman for a weapons violation.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Nov. 18. (TSA photo)

“Friday kicked off the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season, which is the busiest travel period of the year,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport in a release. “Our officers are always vigilant in their mission to keep the traveling public safe and this busy holiday timeframe is no exception. It is important for gun owners to recognize that they are forbidden from carrying a firearm onto a flight in their carryon regardless of their concealed gun carry permit status.”

According to the TSA, 19 handguns have been caught at the Richmond International Airport in 2022 as of Nov. 20. (Photo: TSA)

According to the TSA, 19 handguns have been caught at the Richmond International Airport in 2022 as of Nov. 20, just two shy of overcoming last year’s number.