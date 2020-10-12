Woman charged after trespassing on Acting Director of ICE’s property in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 37-year-old Pennsylvania woman was served two misdemeanor warrants after protesting at the residence of the Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Henrico’s West End.

Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 8, around 6:45 p.m. There, police say Nancy Nguyen and others, dumped trash in the Acting Director’s yard and caused fear to this family during a protest.

The Acting Director, Tony Pham, was not home at the time of the incident.

Nguyen is charged with entering the property of another for the purposes of interfering with property rights and dumping trash.

Henrico County Police Department used this incident to remind residents that while protesting is protected under the First Amendment, doing so on someone’s private property is illegal.

Police are working to identify others who were involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

