This loaded handgun inside a traveler’s carry-on bag was detected by TSA officers at Richmond International Airport on Feb. 23. (Credit: TSA)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A woman was cited on weapons charges after attempting to bring her loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Richmond International Airport on Thursday.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, a woman was going through a security checkpoint at Richmond International Airport when the X-ray unit went off for her carry-on bag.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers examined the bag further and found a loaded .38 caliber handgun with five bullets.

Local police confiscated the gun and airport police cited the woman on weapons charges. The woman also faces a financial civil penalty, which could be up to $15,000.

This is now the third gun caught by TSA officers at Richmond International Airport this year. Last year TSA stopped 24 firearms at the airport checkpoints, an all-time high for Richmond International.

“Unfortunately we are seeing too many travelers bring their loaded handguns to our security checkpoints,” Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director, said. “Any time dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern. Bringing a loaded gun to a checkpoint is a serious offense.”

According to the TSA, passengers are permitted to travel with firearms that are properly packed in a hard-sided locked case in their checked baggage and declared at the check-in counter.

If you are unsure if you can bring an item on a plane or how it should be packed, check the TSA’s “What can I bring?” feature.