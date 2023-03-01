HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman and her dog were saved from a house fire in Henrico early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews received the call to a home in the 1200 block of Kenley Square around 1 a.m. after someone smelled smoke. Upon arrival, the first crew to the scene determined there was a fire in the apartment.

Henrico house fire in the 1200 block of Kenley Square Wednesday, March, 1. (Photo: Amir Massenburg/8News

A woman and her dog were saved from the house. The woman is receiving treatment at a local hospital and is expected to be OK. Her dog was taken to the emergency vet as a precautionary measure.

The fire department said the incident was marked under control in 20 minutes.