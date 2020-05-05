Woman encounters black bear in her backyard off Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Times are strange, but most of us don’t start the day by confronting a black bear in our backyard.

That was the case this morning when Sydnee Springs went outside to take out the trash.

“At first I thought I was hallucinating,” said Springs. “It was early in the morning and I just woke up.”

Springs and her family live off Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico County, about five minutes from Short Pump Town Center.

Springs said that she froze when she saw the bear and dropped everything. She said the bear froze, too.

The animal backed off slowly. When there was enough distance, Springs ran back in her house, grabbed her phone and took photos of the bear escaping over the back fence.

She said that it all happened in a matter of seconds. Her emotions during the brief encounter moved quick – she went from feeling confused to scared, and then to shock.

She thought, “This can’t be real – I’ve never seen a black bear unless it was at the zoo.”

Springs described the bear as “huge,” saying that it looked about six-feet tall standing up. She reported the bear encounter to Henrico County Police.

“We received several calls over the weekend and today,” said Lt. A.M. Robertson, Henrico County Police Public Information Officer. “We never actually saw the bear, but were advised by citizens in the area that the bear was last spotted headed toward Tuckahoe Creek Park heading into Goochland.”

Lt. Robertson said it is common to have bears in that area of the county and the animal was most likely displaced from its usual habitat along Tuckahoe Creek following last week’s heavy rain. More information about black bears is available on the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries’ website.

“There is no reason to be concerned as long as everyone leaves the bear alone and does not attempt to approach it,” he said.

People who encounter a bear should call the DGIF Wildlife Conflict Hotline at (855) 571-9003.