HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was able to escape her sinking car after it ran off a Chamberlayne-area road and went into a body of water Monday afternoon.

An emergency call was placed around 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, after a car ran off the road on Wilkinson Road and went into a body of water between Wilkinson Estates Drive and Pony Farm Drive, police said.

When police and fire crews arrived on the scene, they discovered the driver, an adult woman, had been able to get out of the car and swim to shore. There was no one else inside the car.

The car, meanwhile, was fully submerged in the water, which was estimated to be between 12 and 15 feet deep.

Wilkinson Road between Wilkinson Estates Drive and Pony Farm Drive was shut down as crews removed the car from the water. As of 4:15 p.m., the car is now out of the water and the road is back open to traffic.