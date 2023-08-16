HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in a shed fire in Highland Park Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 16, units with the Henrico County Division of Fire responded to the 1900 block of South Battery Road for a reported fire.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found a detached shed fully engulfed in flames. As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they found a woman — believed to be in her 50s — deceased.

According to authorities, there is no evidence to indicate this is a criminal or suicide investigation at this time.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has launched a joint investigation with the Henrico County Police Division. The Office of the Medical Examiner is sending a death investigator to the scene who will transport the body for autopsy.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.