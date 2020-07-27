Woman hit & killed by reversing Jeep in Henrico County

A 76-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle backing out of a Henrico driveway Monday morning, according to police.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 76-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle backing out of a Henrico driveway Monday morning, according to police.

Henrico Police say it happened in the 500 block of Welwyn Road around 8:40 a.m. While information released by officers was limited, police say a “2012 Jeep Cherokee was backing out of a driveway

and struck the victim.”

Lucy Le, 76, of Henrico County was taken to the hospital where she later died.

“Speed nor alcohol are considered contributing factors in this crash,” police added.

An investigation is ongoing.

